CRPF dismisses social media message of rift with Kashmir Police

Reacting to a tweet that is doing the round on social media, the CRPF said all security forces were working in coordination and with bonhomie.

The fake message on social media alleged, a "Muslim Kashmiri policeman shot & killed five Indian CRPF personnel in a 'blue on blue' attack after they refused to let a pregnant woman by because she didn't have a curfew pass. Things on edge since that attack."

The Kashmir Zone Police denied any such incident. "This malicious content is strongly rebutted. Matter has been taken up with @TwitterSupport for action," said a tweet from the Kashmir Zone Police.

"The malicious content of this tweet is absolutely baseless and untrue. As always, all the security forces are working with coordination and bonhomie. Patriotism and our tricolour lie at the core of our hearts and existence, even when the colour of our uniforms may differ," CRPF said in a tweet. J&K has been under lockdown since the government on August 5 abrogated Article 370 and divided the state into two Union Territories. Since then, fake news have been flourishing on social media with many of them them emanating from the rumour mills in Pakistan. "There is a malicious campaign launched on the social media about situation in Kashmir, we have taken it up with service providers, this campaign been manifested from outside...," said SP Pani, Inspector General (IG) of Police, Kashmir. "There have been a few injuries today, but no one seriously. There is no medico legal case," he said. "What weed do they smoke and what fantasy world they live in? If this is what verified handles are peddling, imagine the storm of propaganda unleashed by thousands of fake(Kashmiri look like) handles of @OfficialDGISPR. Truth has the ultimate power to decimate their imagined world," J&K Police Officer Imtiyaz Hussain tweeted.