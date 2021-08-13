CRPF foils attack on BSF convoy, neutralises LeT terrorist in J-K's Kulgam

Kulgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 13 (ANI): The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Friday foiled an attack on the BSF convoy and neutralized a Pakistani terrorist Usman Bhai of Lashkar-e-Taiba in the joint operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam preventing any casualties.



Yesterday, terrorists had attacked a BSF convoy of 67 vehicles on NH-44 near Malpora, Mir Bazar area after which reinforcements of CRPF, Indian Army, and Jammu and Kashmir Police joined the operation which had continued till today with intermittent firing throughout the night.

According to a press release, troops of 46 Battalion CRPF deployed for ROP duties on NH-44 swiftly and efficiently retaliated the fire and thwarted the nefarious plot of the terrorists, thereby preventing any casualties.

However, during the ensuing encounter, Constable Umesh Kumar of A/46 suffered a gunshot wound and he was evacuated for treatment. Besides, two civilians were injured in the terrorist fire.

"Shocked by the timely and effective response of CRPF troops, the terrorists tried to flee from the spot. However; alert and unrelenting troops pursued the terrorists and forced them to take shelter in a nearby building following which a heavy exchange of fire started," read the press release.

"The alertness of the CRPF troops and their counterattack at lightning speed foiled the attempt of the terrorists to carry out an attack before August 15 and saved the lives of more than 600 personnel who were traveling in the convoy," it added. (ANI)

