CRPF Foundation Day celebrated at India Gate

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): Celebrations on the occasion of Central Reserve Police Force Foundation day are underway at the India Gate on Saturday.

This is the 81st raising day of the CRPF which has women battalions, Rapid Action Force (RAF) anti-riot battalions, and anti-Naxal battalions and other executive battalions.



Numerous functions such as display of CRPF Band, flag raising and other activities were part of the celebrations held today.

Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah too congratulated the paramilitary forces on their foundation day and thanked them for their "valour and courage".

"On CRPF's raising Day, I extend my warm wishes to our CRPF personnel and their families. The commitment and dedication of @crpfindia while protecting our nation at different terrains is exceptional. India is extremely proud of their valour and courage," Shah tweeted. (ANI)

