CRPF initiative to save natural water sources, create artificial ponds in Chhattisgarh's red zone

New Delhi [India], Dec 22 (ANI): The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has initiated the task of saving natural sources of water and making artificial ponds for locals in the red zone area of Chhattisgarh.



The initiative will also help the people to get water during the summer season as well.

A CRPF official said a recent survey found that these water bodies constitute around 95 per cent of the total water source for the villagers in the region following which the step has been taken to save water bodies which have dried up.

"At least a dozen of villages have been identified where either natural ponds will be rejuvenated or the force will create artificial ponds," a CRPF official of 195 Battalion deployed in Abujmad told ANI.

The initiative has been taken after Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla held a meeting with state government's top officials and security forces' chiefs in Chhattisgarh.

The government has taken a two-sided approach to deal with Naxalism. On one hand, security forces will deal with Naxals while on the other hand, they will focus on infrastructural development in the red zone area. (ANI)

