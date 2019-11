Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, who was wounded in accidental firing, succumbed to his injuries on Friday, said Inspector General (IG) of Bastar division P Sundarraj.

The jawan got injured while cleaning his service rifle on Thursday afternoon.

More details are awaited. (ANI)



