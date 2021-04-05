CRPF Jawans at Srinagar receive second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 5 (ANI): As COVID-19 cases are increasing, the front line security force Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Jawans posted in Srinagar received the second dose of COVID-19 vaccination on Monday.



CRPF's health unit in Srinagar started vaccination of the first dose from January this year.

As all the health benefits they get from the department are entered into their health card, including the COVID-19 vaccination date and schedule, the soldiers can keep their vaccination dates on record.

The CRPF ensures all soldiers follow COVID-19 SOPs, and any Jawan who returns from home undergoes quarantine for one week and after their COVID-19 tests, they join back duties.

Swapan Das, a CRPF Jawan said, "I had taken the first dose earlier. Today I took the second dose. Every CRPF personnel is required to take the vaccine. CRPF is a force that is very active in terms of its duty, so we should be safe and should keep others also safe."

"I felt no discomfort after taking the vaccine," he said.

Jeet Ram, another CRPF Jawan said, "I received my first dose on February 12 and the second dose today, no discomforts were felt after the vaccination. I urge everyone to get vaccinated. Jawans are in need of the vaccines because we live together and there is a greater risk of contracting the infection. We all have health cards with us and the dates of our jabs are entered into it."

Harinder Singh, another CRPF Jawan said, "On February 22, I took the first dose and today I took my second dose. I did not feet any uneasiness or fever, every one should take the vaccines to safeguard themselves from coronavirus."

Dr Sheeba Ashraf Asst Commandant, Incharge medical Hospital CRPF said, "We started the vaccination in January with our Health Care workers, 200 of them got vaccinated in one week. Initially, they were not keen to receive the vaccines but later with our motivation, they came forward to get themselves vaccinated. There was no untoward incident after the vaccination."

"Then doctors, paramedical staff, ward boys, nursing assistants were covered for all Srinagar based units. Now we are on the second phase of vaccination for CRPF Jawans," she added. (ANI)

