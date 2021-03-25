CRPF man booked on rape charge

Gurugram, March 25 (IANS) A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel here has been booked for allegedly raping a 28-year-old woman after promising to marry her, police said on Thursday.
According to the police, the complainant, a native of Amethi came in contact with the accused Bhaskar Tiwari of Sultanpur in 2012 through their family relations.
"The jawan had developed friendship with the victim since 2012 and had been allegedly sexually exploiting the woman on the pretext of marrying her. They also met on several occasions. However, no arrest has been made in this regard," Subhash Boken, spokesperson of the Gurugram police, told IANS.
--IANS
str/sdr/