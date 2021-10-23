CRPF martyrs' families visit National Police Memorial

New Delhi, Oct 23 (IANS) On the occasion of the Police Commemoration Day on October 21 and the ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav being celebrated to rejoice 75 years of Independence, the families of serving Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel and martyred bravehearts on Friday were facilitated a visit to the National Police Memorial at Chanakyapuri here.

They paid homage to the martyrs by offering flower petals at the monolithic memorial and the martyrs' families also toured around the 'Wall of Valour' where the names of all the CAPF and police bravehearts who made supreme sacrifice for the nation are engraved in stone.

The senior officers of the force then interacted with the families of martyrs and inquired about their grievances. The families were then given a tour of the Police Museum and were shown the video clips that were prepared by the force as a tribute to supreme sacrifice of its martyrs and on the diverse role of CRPF on national security.

A total of 2,236 bravehearts of the CRPF have made supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation, the CRPF officials said.

On this occasion, the senior officers of the force including CRPF Special Director General Zulfiquar Hasan laid wreaths at the memorial before the retreat ceremony.

Captivating band display was performed by CRPF's band team followed by open air display of movies on freedom struggle, valour and sacrifice of CAPF personnel, and the invaluable contributions of CAPF and Police Bravehearts in the service of the nation.

On Thursday, the Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai along with the senior officers of the central armed police forces paid tribute at National Police Memorial (NPM) on the Police Commemoration Day.

October 21 is observed as 'Police Commemoration Day' every year in memory of ten valiant CRPF personnel martyred during patrol duty in an ambush laid by heavily armed Chinese troops in Hot Springs, Ladakh on October 21, 1959.

