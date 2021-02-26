CRPF personnel kills self with service weapon in J'khand

Ranchi, Feb 26 (IANS) A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with his service weapon in Jharkhand's Gumla district, police said on Friday.

Sompal Singh, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district allegedly shot himself with his AK 47 rifle on Thursday night. He was posted at the Bishunpur picket of Gumla district in September 2020.