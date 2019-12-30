CRPF's New building to increase operational capabilities: DG

New Delhi [India], Dec 30 (ANI): RR Bhatnagar, Director General Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) said here on Sunday that the new building will have all wings of CRPF at one place which would be a boost to its operational capabilities.

"The new building or CRPF headquarters building will be an advance building. It will have a modern control room, communication system etc. It will be a green building," said Bhatnagar.



" It will have all the wings at one place and will increase our operational capabilities," he added.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah lauded the force at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Directorate General building of CRPF here on Sunday. (ANI)

