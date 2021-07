Jammu, July 5 (IANS) A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper was found hanging inside its camp in Jammu city on Monday, police said.

Constable S.K. Manoj Malik was found hanging inside the Bantalab CRPF camp.

"He was shifted to the hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. His body was shifted to mortuary for autopsy and other legal formalities.