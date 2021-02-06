CRPF trooper injured in militant firing in Srinagar outskirts

Srinagar, Feb 6 (IANS) A central reserve police force (CRPF) trooper was injured on Saturday when militants fired at a security force party in outskirts of J&K's Srinagar city.

Police sources said militants fired at CRPF troopers in Nowgam outskirts area of Srinagar city today afternoon.

"One CRPF jawan sustained an injury in his leg in this attack. He has been shifted to hospital and the area has been cordoned off for searches," sources said.