CRPF trooper, woman injured in Kashmir grenade attack

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Fri, Sep 10th, 2021, 15:00:19hrs
Srinagar, Sep 10 (IANS) A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper and a woman were injured on Friday when militants hurled a grenade at the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar district.

The police said militants hurled a grenade towards the headquarters of 29 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) battalion in the Chanapora area of Srinagar.

"The grenade exploded resulting in injuries to a jawan and a local woman.

"The area has been cordoned off for searches," said the police.

Additional forces have reached the spot and a search operation has been started to nab the attackers.

