Crucial two-day BJP meeting in Lucknow

The visit of the leaders has further fuelled speculations of a cabinet reshuffle and reversal of roles for some leaders.

Lucknow, May 31 (IANS) Top BJP leaders including BJP organization secretary B.L. Santhosh and UP in charge Radha Mohan Singh will be in Lucknow on Monday and Tuesday to hold crucial meeting with the chief minister and other party leaders of the state.

According to a party source, Santhosh and Radha Mohan Singh will be holding a series of meetings with chief minister Yogi Adityanath and senior leaders in the party and the government.

State general secretary Govind Narain Shukla said that the two leaders would review past programmes, the panchayat elections and also the upcoming assembly elections.

Sources, however, said that the two leaders would also discuss in detail, the Covid management of the Yogi Adityanath government and would suggest ways to negate the adverse publicity that the BJP has got on the lack of medical infrastructure, deaths due to shortage of oxygen and disposal of dead bodies.

"There will be detailed discussion on the elections of zila panchayat chairpersons that will take place in mid-June. We will make all possible efforts to ensure that our candidates get elected as zila panchayat heads," said a party functionary.

State BJP president Swatantra Dev Singh, deputy chief minister Keshav Maurya and Dinesh Sharma, state organizing secretary Sunil Bansal will be present in the meetings.

