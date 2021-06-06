Crude bombs found near BJP office

Kolkata, June 6 (IANS) In a shocking incident 54 crude bombs were recovered by Kolkata police from Khidderpore and Hastings crossing in the southern fringes of the city on Saturday night. The bombs were found hardly 20 metres away from the BJP office that was used during the election.

Though the police are yet to reveal the details of the bombs but local people said that at at least 54 crude bombs were kept in four sacks that is mainly used for the packing of fruits. Interestingly enough the place is a market area and the sacks were covered with packing boxes and it apparently seemed like fruits.