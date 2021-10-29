Crude bombs hurled at RSS 'shakha' in Varanasi

Varanasi, Oct 29 (IANS) An FIR has been lodged against unidentified persons after crude bombs were hurled during a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh 'shakha' near Pitarkund pond here.

The incident took place on Thursday and the police initiated investigations and summoned forensic experts.

ACP Chetganj, Aniruddh Singh, said, "A RSS functionary, Vijay Jaiswal, alerted the police that some crude bombs were hurled during their 'shakha' and he suffered injuries after falling on the ground in the commotion after bombs exploded. In view of Jaiswal's complaint, an FIR was lodged with Sigra police under sections 323 (voluntary causing hurt) and 286 (negligent conduct with respect to explosive substance) of IPC against unidentified persons."