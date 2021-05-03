Crude bombs recovered in WB's North 24 Parganas

North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], May 3 (ANI): Crude bombs were recovered in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Monday morning.



The explosives were put inside two buckets at an abandoned room in the Bhatpara area that comes under the Jagatdal Assembly constituency.

Police have reached the spot to investigate the matter.

Local Trinamool Congress alleged Bharatiya Janata Party-backed miscreants for the incident. Ashim Kumar Ghosh, the Panpur Keutia Panchayet Pradhan said: "There bombs were to attack us."

Earlier on April 26, an 18-year-old student died in an explosion in the Guptarbagan area of the district.

TMC has won the general election in West Bengal on Sunday. As per the latest trends of the Election Commission on Monday, TMC has won 209 seats and is leading in four. About 47.94 per cent of the total voted were in the TMC's favour. It received about 38.1 per cent of the total. Bharatiya Janata Party, on the other hand, has secured 76 seats and is leading in one.

The state witnessed a fierce contest between the ruling TMC and BJP across eight phases. (ANI)

