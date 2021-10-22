Cruise drugs case: Actor Ananya Panday again summoned for questioning on Oct 25

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 22 (ANI): Mumbai Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has again summoned Bollywood actor Ananya Panday to appear before it for questioning over the ongoing cruise drugs case on October 25.



Speaking to the media, Ashok Mutha Jain, NCB Deputy Director General (DDG) said, "She has been called again on Monday morning for questioning. The further procedure will take place."

When NCB DDG was asked if the actor gave any information regarding the numbers of drug peddlers sent by Aryan Khan, he said, "I have no such info as of now."

Earlier, the actor was summoned by the probe agency on Thursday in connection with the cruise drugs case and was questioned on Thursday and today at the NCB office regarding the case. She reached the office with her father Chunky Panday.

During the questioning that took place on Thursday, the actor denied the allegations of supplying and consuming drugs.

As per the NCB sources, Ananya denied the allegation of supplying drugs to Aryan Khan, who is accused in the case, and said that she has never consumed drugs.

"The chats recovered from Aryan Khan's mobile phone reveal that in the year 2018-19, she helped supply drugs to Aryan thrice by providing him the numbers of drug dealers," NCB sources had told ANI.

"Ananya denied the supply related talks in the chat conversation and told the NCB officials that she has never consumed or supplied drugs," sources added.

Ananya Panday was summoned by the NCB in connection with the Mumbai cruise raid case as well on suspicion of drug consumption. The summon has been issued based on the chats recovered from Aryan Khan's mobile.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2.

A total of 20 people, including Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, have been arrested so far in the case. (ANI)

