Cruise drugs case: ASG Anil Singh reaches Bombay HC to appear for NCB

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 26 (ANI): Additional Solicitor General of India (ASG) Anil Singh on Tuesday reached the Bombay High Court to appear for the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the drugs on cruise case.



Earlier today, former Attorney General of India, Mukul Rohatgi arrived at Bombay High Court to appear for Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan in his bail application hearing in connection with drugs on cruise case.

"I will appear for Aryan Khan in his bail matter today in Bombay High Court," Rohatgi told ANI.

Earlier on Wednesday, a special court in Mumbai refused to grant bail to Aryan and two others in connection with the seizure of drugs. Following this, Aryan Khan moved a bail application in the Bombay High Court against the NDPS court order on his bail rejection.

Bombay High Court on October 21 said that it would hear Aryan Khan's bail application on October 26.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2. A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case. (ANI)

