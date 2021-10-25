Cruise drugs case: NCB witness Prabhakar Sail reaches Mumbai Police Commissioner's office

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 25 (ANI): Prabhakar Sail, a witness of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the cruise drugs case, reached Mumbai Police Commissioner's office on Monday.



Notably, Sail, who is the bodyguard of another NCB witness Kiran Gosavi in the Mumbai Cruise Drugs case, has alleged that Gosavi took Rs 50 lakh from an individual after the raid at the cruise ship.

On October 18, a case was registered against Gosavi, the man who was seen accosting Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan at Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) office in connection with the drugs-on-cruise matter.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2.

A total of 20 people, including Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, have been arrested so far in the case. (ANI)

