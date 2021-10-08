Cruise ship raid case: Mumbai court rejects bail plea of Aryan Khan, 2 others

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 8 (ANI): Mumbai's Esplanade court on Friday rejected the bail plea of Aryan Khan, Arbaz Seth Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a party on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.



Speaking to ANI, Advocate Ashwini Achari who is representing second accused Arbaz Seth Merchant said, "The court has rejected the bail application for now because the application was not maintainable. So, now we will move to sessions court and file a bail plea."

A total of 18 people, including a Nigerian national, have been arrested in the case related to the seizure of drugs following a raid at a party on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2 night. (ANI)

