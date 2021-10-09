Cruise ships to return to San Francisco

The port is expecting 21 cruise calls through the remainder of 2021 and a record 127 calls in 2022, according to the announcement.

The first vessel to call on the Port of San Francisco will be Majestic Princess on October 11, Xinhua news agency reported.

San Francisco, Oct 9 (IANS) San Francisco Mayor London Breed and the Port of San Francisco have announced the return of cruise ships to and from the US city.

"I am so excited to welcome cruises back to our Port, and visitors back to our city," said Breed.

"Tourism is a critical part of our city's economy, helping to pay for important services that allow us to take care of our most vulnerable residents."

In 2019, San Francisco welcomed 280,000 cruise visitors, contributing $27 million to the city's economy, the announcement said.

"The port supported our small and family-owned businesses during the pandemic, and will continue to do so with the safe return of cruise, expected to bring thousands of people to our waterfront," said Elaine Forbes, executive director of the Port of San Francisco.

The port's Cruise Terminals at Pier 27 and Pier 35 are rolling out new Covid-19 informed protocols to ensure the safety of staff, passengers, and the public.

Passengers embarking and disembarking will be staggered to minimize passenger congregation.

Masks will be required indoors throughout the terminal, which will now be a touchless environment.

San Francisco is home to the only passenger cruise terminals in the Bay Area.

--IANS

ksk/