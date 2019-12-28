CSC SPV restarts Aadhaar registration

New Delhi [India], Dec 28 (ANI): Common Service Centre (CSC), a special purpose vehicle (SPV), under the Ministry of IT and Electronics, has restarted Aadhaar registration and related works after signing an agreement with Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

CSC centres will now do fresh Aadhaar registrations and also do corrections/changes in old ones.



"We have restarted Aadhaar registration work from our headquarters in Okhla, Delhi. Soon this facility will be started in CSCs in 27 state capitals and gradually this facility will be started in all district headquarters across India. I thank Telecom, IT and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad for reposing faith on CSCs and ensuring that we get Aadhaar registration work back," said CSC SPV CEO Dr Dinesh Tyagi.

Aadhaar services were stopped around two years ago. There is over 3.6 lakh CSCs spread across India. (ANI)

