CSIR-CMERI develops oxygen enrichment tech for treating Covid patients

New Delhi, April 26 (IANS) Amid the shortage of oxygen in hospitals across the country the CSIR-CMERI indigenously developed oxygen enrichment technology may be effective in treating COVID-19 patients.

This technology has tremendous potential. He urged all the participant industries/entrepreneurs to come forward at this crucial juncture and manufacture the device at the earliest.

This unit can safely be placed in the isolation ward of the hospital for patients who are in dire need of oxygen. He added that CSIR-CMERI will be providing manufacturing guidance to the technology transferees as well as provide information on raw materials sourcing.

Anupam Sinha, Sr. Principal Scientist, CSIR-CMERI, Durgapur presented the technical note on the oxygen enrichment unit, which has been transferred to two industries. The unit is capable of delivering medical oxygen in the range of up to 15 LPM with oxygen purity of more than 90%. If required, this unit can even deliver up to 70 LPM at a purity of around 30%.

President, Industry association, Raipur along with several others from the industry and entrepreneurs participated in the webinar and interacted with the speakers on the subject. A good number of industries have shown interest in the CSIR-CMERI developed oxygen enrichment technology and expressed their willingness to start manufacturing with the cooperation of CSIR-CMERI.

The CSIR-Central Mechanical Engineering Research Institute, Durgapur is a premier mechanical engineering research institute of the country under the Ministry of Science & Technology. The CSIR-CMERI has already invited Expression of Interest (EOI) from Indian companies/manufacturing agencies/MSMEs/Start ups for manufacturing oxygen enrichment units through technology transfer.

