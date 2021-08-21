CSTO confirms leaders to discuss Afghanistan

Moscow [Russia] August 21 (ANI/Sputnik): The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) leaders will hold an emergency meeting online on Monday to discuss the developments in Afghanistan, CSTO spokesman Vladimir Zainetdinov confirmed to Sputnik.



Earlier on Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed hope that the CSTO leaders would meet on Monday to discuss security issues.

"The extraordinary session of the CSTO Collective Security Council is scheduled to be held via a video link on August 23, 2021, during which the situation in Afghanistan and its impact on the security of the CSTO member states will be discussed," Zainetdinov said.

"The session will be chaired by President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon," the official added. (ANI/Sputnik)

