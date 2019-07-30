CTET results declared in record 23 days, says HRD minister

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): Union Human Resources Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' on Tuesday said that result for Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) was declared in record 23 days.

"CBSE has declared CTET results today. The results are declared in record 23 days, I congratulate CBSE for this. 29.22 lakh candidates had registered for the exam, 23.77 lakh appeared, and 3.52 lakh candidates have qualified. The examination was held in 114 cities. 3.52 Lakh candidates declared qualified in CTET examination held in July 2019," the Union Minister said after the CTET results were declared today.



The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the 12th edition of CTET on July 7, 2019, in 104 cities at 2,942 centres across the country. 114 city coordinators, 2,942 centre superintendents, 4,335 observers and 827 CBSE officials were deputed for the smooth and fair conduct of the examination.

Out of 3.52 Lakh candidates, 2.15 Lakh qualified Paper -1 (for teaching in grades 1 to 5 in Primary school) and 1.37 Lakh qualified Paper-2 (for teaching in grades 6 to 8 in upper primary school).

The marksheet of all 23.77 Lakh candidates and qualifying certificates of 3.52 Lakh candidates will be uploaded in the Digi-locker for easy access. (ANI)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted the 12th edition of CTET on July 7, 2019, in 104 cities at 2,942 centres across the country. 114 city coordinators, 2,942 centre superintendents, 4,335 observers and 827 CBSE officials were deputed for the smooth and fair conduct of the examination.Out of 3.52 Lakh candidates, 2.15 Lakh qualified Paper -1 (for teaching in grades 1 to 5 in Primary school) and 1.37 Lakh qualified Paper-2 (for teaching in grades 6 to 8 in upper primary school).The marksheet of all 23.77 Lakh candidates and qualifying certificates of 3.52 Lakh candidates will be uploaded in the Digi-locker for easy access. (ANI)