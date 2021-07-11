Cuba adopts new measures for domestic travellers

Havana, July 11 (IANS) Cuba's Ministry of Public Health announced a new series of sanitary measures for domestic travellers, which will enter into force on July 15 with the aim of containing the spread of Covid-19.

The new restrictions will apply to Cubans arriving at the airports of the tourist areas of Varadero and Cayo Coco, where they will have to go through a mandatory 14-day isolation in hotel facilities, and afterwards they will be unable to leave the tourism areas, Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry as saying.