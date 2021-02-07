Cuba begins imposing restrictions on flights, travellers

The facilities now present in all Cuban provinces where travellers will be quarantined are ready, the government reported on Saturday at a meeting of the temporary working group for the prevention and control of pandemic, headed by President Miguel Diaz-Canel.

Havana, Feb 7 (IANS) Cuban health authorities have started imposing restrictions on commercial flights and in-bound travellers, who will have to submit to a period of isolation and testing to prevent further transmission of the novel coronavirus.

Starting from Saturday, travellers arriving in Cuba will be kept in isolation centers until the results of their PCR tests arrive, reports Xinhua news agency.

Additionally on Saturday, the frequency of flights from the S, Mexico, Panama, the Bahamas, the Dominican Republic, Jamaica, and Colombia were reduced.

The resumption of increased flights from Nicaragua, Guyana, Trinidad and Tobago, and Suriname will also be suspended, while arrivals from Haiti will be suspended.

Operations at the Jose Marti International Airport in Havana, the largest in the country, have been limited to Terminal Three.

Cuba has registered a total of 233 coronavirus deaths and 32,011 confirmed cases to date.

