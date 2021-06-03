Cuba launches book of Raul Castro's public speeches

Broadcast by the state TV, the launch event on Wednesday was attended by incumbent President Miguel Diaz-Canel and other senior officials, reports Xinhua news agency.

Havana, June 3 (IANS) A book of public speeches, statements and interviews given by former Cuban President Raul Castro to the press was launched here.

Addressing the audience, Abel Prieto, president of the Casa de las Americas cultural institution, said that this book was a present to mark Castro's 90th birthday on Thursday.

Titled "The Revolution: the most beautiful work", Prieto said that "this book covers more than a decade of transcendental events for the nation", adding "it is to become a must reading for all Cubans".

Castro, born on June 3, 1931, is the youngest brother of the late Cuban Revolution leader Fidel Castro.

He became the president of Cuba's Council of State and Ministers in 2008, and was re-elected in 2013.

In 2011, Raul Castro became first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC)'s Central Committee, replacing Fidel Castro.

Diaz-Canel was elected president of Cuba's Council of State and Ministers in 2018, succeeding Raul Castro, and started to serve as president of the republic in 2019, under the new constitution's legal framework.

Raul Castro, stepped down as Cuba's communist party chief in April, handing over the leadership of the PCC to a younger generation.

