Cuba maintains growing trend of Covid-19 cases in minors

Havana, Feb 3 (IANS) The Cuban Ministry of Public Health reported that the number of Covid-19 cases in the pediatric age group continues to rise, after registering 111 new cases in the last 24 hours.

According to data from the health ministry, during the almost 11 months of pandemic management, 2,882 children and adolescents have been confirmed infected with Covid-19, 586 of whom remain in active stage, Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday.