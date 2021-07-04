Cuba raises alarm level as tropical storm Elsa closes in

Havana [Cuna], July 4 (ANI/Xinhua): The Cuban Civil Defense (DC) raised the alarm level on Saturday in the east of the country due to the proximity of Tropical Storm Elsa, which has maximum sustained winds of 110 km per hour.



The DC established the alarm starting at 4:00 p.m. local time (2000 GMT) for the provinces of Guantanamo, Santiago de Cuba, Granma, Holguin, Las Tunas, Camaguey, and Ciego de Avila.

Elsa, which has reached sustained winds of 120 km per hour, was considered a Category 1 hurricane, but weakened slightly on Saturday morning and was downgraded to a tropical storm. (ANI/Xinhua)

