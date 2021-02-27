Cuba registers 875 new COVID-19 cases

Havana [Cuba], February 27 (ANI/Xinhua): Cuba on Friday reported 875 COVID-19 infections in 24 hours, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 48,441, along with two more deaths for a total of 314, the Ministry of Public Health said.



According to its daily report, 43,735 patients, or 90.3 percent, have recovered from the disease, while 4,336 cases remain active.

During his daily televised appearance, the ministry's national director of hygiene and epidemiology Francisco Duran explained that of the infections in the last day, a total of 854 were community transmitted, while 21 were imported cases.

The capital Havana, hardest hit by the pandemic, confirmed 462 cases in the same period. (ANI/Xinhua)

