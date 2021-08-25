Cuba registers record number of 9,907 daily Covid cases

Havana, Aug 25 (IANS) Cuba registered on Tuesday 9,907 new Covid-19 infections in the last day, a record number, to total 602,526 cases.

The Ministry of Public Health also reported 92 more deaths, bringing the total to 4,710, Xinhua news agency reported.

The ministry's national director of hygiene and epidemiology Francisco Duran said during his daily report that the country registered 50,371 active cases, the highest daily figure of the pandemic.