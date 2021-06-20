Cuba reports 1,472 new COVID-19 infections

Havana [Cuba], June 20 (ANI/Xinhua): Cuba registered on Saturday 1,472 new COVID-19 infections and 16 more deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total caseload to 166,368 and death toll to 1,148.



"The epidemiological situation is very difficult with unfavorable indicators that express the strong transmission taking place throughout the country," the Public Health Ministry's director of hygiene and epidemiology Francisco Duran said during his daily report.

Havana maintained a declining trend in terms of the number of cases, recording 325 in the last day, and the incidence rate, which decreased to 276.7 per 100,000 inhabitants, but still the highest in the country.

Meanwhile, the ministry has expanded its vaccination campaign in the capital this week, hoping to inoculate the entire population of 2.2 million people by the end of July.

The drive also continues in the provinces of Pinar del Rio, Matanzas, Santiago de Cuba and the Special Municipality of Isla de la Juventud.

Currently, over 4.53 million doses of Cuban vaccine candidates Abdala and Soberana-02 have been administered, with over 2.18 million Cubans receiving at least one dose. (ANI/Xinhua)