Cuba reports 6,062 new cases, 52 deaths from Covid

Havana, July 18 (IANS) Cuba on Saturday reported 6,062 new cases and 52 deaths from Covid-19, the Ministry of Public Health said.

The ministry stated that the country has registered 275,608 total cases and 1,843 deaths from the disease so far.

The province of Matanzas reported the highest number of cases, at 2,059, followed by Havana and Ciego de Avila, Xinhua reported.