Cuba reports 6,505 new daily COVID-19 cases

Havana [Cuba], July 20 (ANI/Xinhua): Cuba reported on Monday 6,505 new COVID-19 infections and 61 more deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 288,392 cases and 1,966 deaths.



Director of hygiene and epidemiology of the Ministry of Public Health Francisco Duran said that comorbidities such as hypertension, diabetes and obesity have been most frequently related to COVID-19 deaths.

The western province of Matanzas, the current epicentre of the pandemic on the island, reported 1,732 infections in the last day, followed by Ciego de Avila (909), Havana (760) and Santiago de Cuba (462).

Of the total number of confirmed infections, 33 were imported cases.

Meanwhile, the national vaccination campaign against COVID-19 has administered 8.2 million doses of Cuban-produced vaccines, with 3.3 million people receiving at least one shot. (ANI/Xinhua)

