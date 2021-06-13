Cuba reports highest number of daily Covid cases in 4 weeks

The Cuban Ministry of Public Health stated that these new figures bring the total number of infections to 156,238 and the death toll to 1,075, Xinhua news agency reported.

Havana, June 13 (IANS) Cuba on Saturday reported the highest number of cases of Covid-19 in the last four weeks, with 1,372 infections and 10 deaths recorded.

Havana has the highest incidence rate in the country, with 310.7 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

An emergency vaccination campaign with vaccine candidate Abdala is taking place in seven Havana municipalities and will be expanded to include the entire capital on Monday, with the aim of vaccinating all of the city's 2.2 million residents by the end of July.

The vaccination campaign is also being carried out in the provinces of Pinar del Rio, Matanzas, Santiago de Cuba, and the Special Municipality of Isla de la Juventud.

Also on Monday, Soberana-02 and Soberana Plus will begin a clinical trial that will focus on the vaccination of children and adolescents.

