Cuba reports record 3,591 new COVID-19 cases

Havana [Cuba], July 7 (ANI/Xinhua): Cuba set a new record for COVID-19 cases in one day, after reporting 3,591 infections on Tuesday, for a total of 210,913.



Director of hygiene and epidemiology of the Public Health Ministry Francisco Duran said during his daily report that there were also 15 deaths in the last day, bringing the death toll to 1,387.

The province of Matanzas continues to be the epicenter of the pandemic on the island, with another 874 infections in the last 24 hours, and an incidence rate of 1,226.3 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Health Minister Jose Angel Portal recently pointed out that the high rate of infection and the increase in the incidence rate were compounded by the circulation of highly contagious variants of the coronavirus.

The government implemented new measures to curb the new surge in cases, including strengthening epidemiological monitoring, enacting more rigorous international health controls and continuing its national vaccination campaign.

So far, 6.71 million doses of vaccine candidates Soberana-02 and Abdala have been administered, with over 2.89 million Cubans receiving at least one dose. (ANI/Xinhua)

