Cuba reports record number of daily Covid-19 cases

Havana, May 15 (IANS) Cuba registered the highest number of daily Covid-19 cases since March 2020, recording 1,277 infections in the last 24 hours, for a tally of 121,838 cases, the Ministry of Public Health said on Friday, reporting seven deaths as well, to total 785.

Havana continues to be the epicenter of the outbreak in the country, with 657 new daily cases reported in its 15 municipalities and accounts for more than half of all cases on the island, the Xinhua news agency reported.