Cuba sets new record with 7,784 Covid infections in one day

Havana, July 24 (IANS) Cuba set on Friday a new record of Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours with 7,784, for a total of 316,383 cases, the Ministry of Public Health said.

It also announced 66 more deaths, bringing the death toll to 2,203, Xinhua news agency reported.

The ministry's national director of hygiene and epidemiology Francisco Duran called on the population to reinforce health measures.