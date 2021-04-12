Cuba's Communist Party to hold Congress

Havana, April 12 (IANS) The Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) will hold its eighth Congress scheduled for April 16-19 as the island nation marks the 60th anniversary of the Bay of Pigs invasion, where Cuban revolutionary forces defeated US-backed mercenaries aiming to overthrow the socialist revolution.

As part of preparations, Havana's main avenues have been flanked by the phrase "The Party is the soul of the Revolution" on red-coloured billboards, reports Xinhua news agency.

It comes in the middle of the island nation's efforts to contain its sharpest rise in Covid-19 infections since the first cases were reported in Cuba on March 11, 2020.

On top of that, the Cuban people went through a harsh economic period, partly due to the tightening of the US embargo against the Caribbean nation.

Gathered at Havana's Conventions Center, delegates will discuss ideology, history, cultural institutions' work, battle against corruption, aside from other topics concerning the internal functioning of political organisations, according to local media.

In addition, economic transformations implemented over the past five years, foreign investment, the new legal framework for non-state businesses, and the ongoing monetary reform will be on the agenda.

