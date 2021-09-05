Culinary delicacies from GT Road locations in Delhi

Together with its interiors, serving style and the food itself ranging from Kabul to Chittagong, the G.T. Road in Connaught Place proves to be a walk through history, peppered with contemporary dishes. A rare buffet eatery with a theme that starts from its 400-kilogram distressed wood entrance and permeates to the kansa plates, the copper-bottom cups, the tandoor-cooked starters accompanied by their welcome drink give an overall antiquated, rustic feel.

A great combination of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian fare, the multi-cuisine restaurant is a good option for everything from hearty family celebrations to post-work hangouts. Although the menu sees new dishes every month, its signature dishes include the succulent Chicken Burrah Kebab, Murgh Makhanwala, Palak Patta Chaat, Ananas Khatta Meetha, Jalebi Rabri, Shahi Tukda etc. The buffet-themed place has a barbeque placed centrally on each table.

Price: Approximately Rs 1800 for two

Where: The GT Road, M-39, Shankar Market, Connaught Place, New Delhi

(Siddhi Jain can be contacted at siddhi.j@ians.in)

--IANS

sj/tb/