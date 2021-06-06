Culprits in Kodakara heist case are from CPM, CPI, says BJP leader

Kochi (Kerala) [India], June 6 (ANI): Accusing the state government of trying to silence the Opposition, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kummanam Rajasekharan on Sunday said that the real culprits in the Kodakara heist case are from Communist Party of India (Marxist) and Communist Party of India (CPI).



At a press conference on Sunday in Kerala's Kochi, the BJP leader called the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's administration as fascist and dictatorial for not allowing them to conduct a "peaceful political activity".

"The BJP has been under attack for the past few days. Political moves are being made to avoid opposition voice. The CPI (M) has decided not to allow even a peaceful political activity. This is fascism, this is dictatorship. The real culprits in the Kodakara black money heist case are the CPI (M) and the CPI people," Rajasekharan said.

"Police are reluctant to reveal this. Now even the son of BJP state president K Surendran has been called in for questioning. Surendran is being attacked alone. They think that by attacking him in this way, he can be ridiculed and defamed in public and the party can be torn apart," the BJP leader added.

Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said the investigation is targeting the complainant instead of the accused.

"The investigation is going on but is not based on information about the accused. The complainant's call list is being checked and the people in his call list are summoned for questioning. This is revenge," Muraleedharab said.

"We are not obstructing the investigation. I am not demanding the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to investigate the case. Let it be referred by the state police and the state government if necessary," the Minister added.

On Saturday, BJP state president K Surendran's secretary appeared before the team probing the matter, at the Thrissur Police Club.

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered at the Kodakara police station on April 7, and the complaint stated that Rs 25 lakh was robbed from a car, which was waylaid at Kodakara in Thrissur district on the Kozhikode-Kochi national highway on April 3.

During investigation, it was revealed that the looted amount was over Rs 3.5 crore and allegedly was meant for use for BJP's election expenses.

Many people including BJP state office bearers have been questioned by the investigation team so far in connection with the case. (ANI)

