Culprits in veterinary doctor murder case should get capital punishment: G Kishan Reddy

New Delhi [India], Nov 29 (ANI): Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Friday said that the culprits should get capital punishment for the murder of a veterinary doctor in Hyderabad.

"A veterinary doctor was raped and murdered in Hyderabad. I am speaking to the state government and police to get the culprits capital punishment. It is a matter of grave worry that a woman was subjected to such brutality. We will give sufficient assistance from the centre where needed," Reddy told reporters here.



Hyderabad Police on Friday arrested the accused in the alleged rape and murder case of a woman veterinary doctor in Telangana.

The case was reported in Shadnagar police station limits.

The accused are a lorry driver and a cleaner, police sources said.

The burnt body of a veterinary doctor was found on Thursday on Shadnagar outskirts in Telangana's Ranga Reddy district.

The body was later identified as that of Priyanka Reddy, a veterinary doctor.

As per the preliminary probe, the police suspect that the doctor was sexually assaulted. (ANI)

