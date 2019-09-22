Cultural performances from across India at 'Howdy Modi!'

As the Indian American crowd waited for the dignitaries to arrive, the performers dressed in Indian traditional costumes presented mini dance performances, keeping the crowd glued.

President Trump, who left from the Andrews air base in Maryland for the event, tweeted: "Will be in Houston to be with my friend. Will be a great day in Texas!"

Trump will be joining PM Modi on the dais for the 'Howdy, Modi!' event, in a rare gesture that signifies the close bonds between the two nations.

PM Modi arrived on Saturday in Houston, the first stop in his week-long trip to the US that will see him also address the UN General Assembly. On Saturday, PM Modi held a roundtable with 16 CEOs of oil producing companies in Houston, the hub of oil and gas in the US. Former Indian envoy to the US Navtej Sarna said the fact that Trump was coming to join PM Modi for the event is very significant. The message is of the strengthening of the Indo-US bilateral relations across the board. "The relations have matured across the board, the President feels the need and feels that sharing the stage with PM Modi when he talks to the Indian American community will be good. It also shows the maturity of the Indian American community has come of age, and grown in importance as professionals, and they are playing a role in boosting relations," Sarna said.