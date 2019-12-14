Culture, language, political rights of people of northeast will remain intact: Amit Shah

Giridih (Jharkhand) [India], Dec 14 (ANI): Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that the central government was committed to safeguarding cultural, social and linguistic identity of people of the northeast.

"Culture, language, social identity, and political rights of our brothers and sisters from the northeast will remain intact. It is the responsibility of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government. Now that we've brought the Citizenship Amendment Act, some are trying to incite violence in the Northeast," he said at an election rally here.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi had assured people of the northeast on Thursday that they had nothing to worry after the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill.

He gave an assurance that no one can take away rights, unique identity and beautiful culture of the people in the northeast and it will continue to flourish and grow.

The Act provides citizenship to non-Muslim refugees of Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who fled religious persecution and arrived in India until December 31, 2014. (ANI)

