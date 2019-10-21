Culture Minister attends event to mark 76th anniversary of Azad Hind govt

New Delhi [India], Oct 21 (ANI) Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel took part in an event to commemorate the 76th anniversary of the formation of Azad Hind Government at Red Fort on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that Azad Hind government represented the vision laid down by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.



Azad Hind government was actively involved in nation-building and had even started its own bank, currency, postal stamps and army, he said, according to an official release.

The minister said that the nation salutes the Netaji whose sacrifice and leadership continues to guide people.

He said the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was taking the journey ahead "with full zeal and confidence". (ANI)

