Cumulative COVID-19 cases in USA cross 28 million

Washington [US], February 21 (ANI): The United States continues to remain the worst affected due to COVID-19 as cumulative cases in the country surpassed 28 million on Sunday.



According to Johns Hopkins University, as many as 28,038,274 people have detected positive for the COVID-19. The death toll in the country stands at 4,96,607.

Citing the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data published Friday (local time), CNN reported that more than 59 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine have been administered in the United States.

The CDC reported that 59,585,043 total doses have been administered -- about 76 per cent of the 78,152,495 doses distributed.

CNN reported that more than 41.9 million people have now received at least one dose of the vaccine and more than 17 million people have been fully vaccinated, CDC data shows. (ANI)

