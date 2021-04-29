Cumulative vaccination coverage crosses 15cr mark

As per the provisional report till 7 a.m. on Thursday, 15,00,20,648 vaccine doses have been administered through 22,07,065 sessions.

New Delhi, April 29 (IANS) The cumulative vaccination in the country has crossed the 15 crore mark, said Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry in a statement on Thursday.

"These include 93,67,520 Health Care Workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 61,47,918 HCWs who have taken the second dose. About 1,23,19,903 front line workers (FLWs) who have taken the first dose and 66,12,789 who have taken the second dose," the ministry said.

About 5,14,99,834 beneficiaries above 60 years received the first dose and 98,92,380 received the second dose. 5,10,24,886 between 45 to 60 years received first dose and 31,55,418 received second dose.

Ten states account for 67.18 per cent of the cumulative doses given so far in the country. More than 21 lakh vaccination doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

"As on Day-103 of the vaccination drive on April 28, 21,93,281 vaccine doses were given. 12,82,135 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 20,944 sessions for the first dose and 9,11,146 beneficiaries received the second dose of vaccine," the ministry said.

--IANS

ssb/rt