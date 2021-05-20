Curbs partially lifted in 36 Gujarat cities

While on his damage assessment tour of Saurashtra in the aftermath of the severe cyclonic storm Tauktae which hit Gujarat earlier this week, Chief Minister Rupani on Thursday announced that the curbs imposed in 36 major cities of Gujarat would be partially lifted and business in these cities will be allowed from nine to three during daytime.

However, the night curfew in these cities will continue.

The Gujarat government had imposed a night curfew in 36 cities of Gujarat from 8 pm to 6 am, while prohibiting all businesses except essential and medical services. The curfew was imposed from April end, looking at the rising number of infection cases in the second wave of covid-19.

The state of Gujarat, like the rest in the country, has been battling a resurgent pandemic this year.

The government had already banned political or social gatherings and reduced the number of guests who could attend a marriage ceremony to 50 from 100, following the Gujarat High Court order. Other gatherings have also been limited to a maximum of fifty.

Rupani, however, said that the new Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) will be issued later in the day. The decision will be effective from Friday morning till May 28th. "We will see for a week and see how this decision has an impact and later on decide," the CM added.

The night time curfew is effective in Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Bhavnagar, Junagadh, Gandhinagar, Anand, Nadiad, Mehsana, Morbi, Dahod, Patan, Godhra, Bhuj, Gandhidham, Bharuch, Surendranagar, Amreli, Himmatnagar, Palanpur, Navsari, Valsad, Porbandar, Botad, Viramgam, Chotta Udepur, Gir-Somnath, Veraval, Deesa, Ankleshwar, Vapi, Modasa, Radhanpur, Kadi and Visnagar.

